Sena offers aid to slain ponywallah’s family

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 26, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The cheque was delivered by Sena workers and border authorities, who travelled to Pahalgam to express their solidarity

MUMBAI: The family of the ponywallah gunned down while attempting to confront the terrorists in the Pahalgam attack has received 5 lakh as monetary assistance from deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. The deputy chief minister, who offered his condolences to Shah’s family via video conferencing, offered the assistance on behalf of the Shiv Sena, the party he heads.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde enquires about the well-being of Subodh Patil, a resident of Kamothe, who was injured in the Pahalgam Terror Attack (Eknath Shinde-X)
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde enquires about the well-being of Subodh Patil, a resident of Kamothe, who was injured in the Pahalgam Terror Attack (Eknath Shinde-X)

The cheque was delivered by Sena workers and border authorities, who travelled to Pahalgam to express their solidarity to the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, 20, who earned a living offering pony rides to tourists in Pahalgam. Shah exhibited extraordinary courage during the attack. When the terrorists opened fire, Shah attempted to shield a tourist riding with him by trying to snatch a terrorist’s rifle but was gunned down.

Shinde had flown to Srinagar on Wednesday, to oversee the effort to bring back tourists from Maharashtra stranded in Kashmir. He visited a relief camp near the airport, met tourists there, listened to their stories and offered support. Many tourists spoke highly of Shah’s heroic deed, which deeply moved Shinde, which in turn led to the decision to offer aid to the bereaved family, said a statement released by the Sena.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Sena offers aid to slain ponywallah’s family
Follow Us On