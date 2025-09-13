Sena (UBT), MNS stop just short of announcing formal alliance after Nashik march

MUMBAI: In a clear signal to the cadres of both parties, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday held a joint march in Nashik, the Jan Akrosh Morcha, to highlight issues such as rising crime, narcotic peddling, irregularities in local bodies and the poor state of affairs in the city. Raj and Uddhav Thackeray (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Senior leaders Sanjay Raut and Bala Nandgaonkar just stopped short of formally announcing an alliance between the two parties but warned the ruling Mahayuti to be ready to face the “effect of the Thackeray cousins’ reunion”. Raut declared that the two parties would henceforth hold protests and programmes together while Nandgaonkar called the two cousins the “two eyes of Lord Shiva”.

The Nashik march was organised by Datta Gaikwad, veteran Sena (UBT) leader in Nashik, and MNS leader Dinkar Patil. Thousands of party workers took to the streets to demonstrate “the power of unity”. Raut, Nandgaonkar, Sandeep Deshpande and other politicians from Mumbai participated in the march, which began at Bhalekar Ground, and ended at the district’s collector office.

The recent meeting between Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS head Raj Thackeray to decide the framework of a political alliance had served to dispel all doubts on this score, said Raut. “After the joint march of our two parties, every function in Nashik henceforth should be a joint event,” he said. “Not just in Nashik, all events across the state should be organised jointly. The two cousins have come together and the party workers are also united so nothing more is required. The ruling alliance and Maharashtra will see the effects of this united power.”

Raut slammed the ruling alliance, alleging an alarming rise in crimes in Nashik, including the narcotics trade, and criticised BJP minister Girish Mahajan for his alleged proximity to suspects in a murder case. “To end the regime of crime and narcotics in Nashik, we are gearing up to take over power in the Nashik municipal corporation and zilla parishad,” he said. “This joint march in Nashik will be the beginning of the change that will come in local bodies across the state.” Referencing the violent uprising in Nepal, Raut said the situation in Nashik was like that of the neighbouring country, and the public outburst in Nashik was evidenced by the march.

MNS leader Nandgaonkar warned the ruling alliance of the consequences of the Thackeray cousins’ reunion. “The two are struggling against the ruling parties, and now we all should unite as Marathis, irrespective of caste, in their support,” he said.