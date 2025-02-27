Menu Explore
Sena (UBT) Sindhudurg dist chief joins Shinde

ByYogesh Naik
Feb 27, 2025 07:42 AM IST

Shiv Sena UBT Sindhudurg chief Sanjay Padte joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, aiming for development in Sindhudurg amid a wave of defections.

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena UBT Sindhudurg district chief Sanjay Padte and his associates joined the Shiv Sena in presence of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday.

Shinde was on a visit to Kunkeshwar temple on Mahashivratri and did a pooja there. A function was organised wherein Padte joined the Sena with many of his party associates.

“We want development in Sindhudurg. All three MLAs from here belong to Mahayuti, out of which two belong to Shiv Sena. Shinde provided good governance in two and half years,’’ said Padte.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the NDA won both seats of Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri and Raigad and in the assembly polls, the Shiv Sena UBT got just one MLA. Now after Shinde has started Operation Tiger, many from Konkan are joining him. Former MLAs Rajan Salvi and Subhash Bane have already joined him while one more former MLA of Shiv Sena UBT in Konkan is also likely to join Shinde-led Sena.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut will visit Rajapur in Konkan soon to start a new shakha there.

