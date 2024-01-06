close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Senior doctor assaults resident doctor at Kalwa Hospital

Senior doctor assaults resident doctor at Kalwa Hospital

ByAnamika Gharat
Jan 06, 2024 07:54 AM IST

A resident doctor in Thane was physically assaulted by a senior doctor, adding to tensions in the hospital. The incident highlights ongoing discord between senior and resident doctors. Resident doctors plan to protest, and a potential strike is possible. The hospital dean has been instructed to conduct an investigation. Swift action will be taken once the report is received.

Thane: A resident doctor of Kalwa Hospital faced physical assault by a senior orthopedic doctor on Friday, escalating tensions within the hospital. This development follows the hospital’s recent notoriety when 18 deaths were reported in 12 hours in August. Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar intervened, instructing the hospital dean to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report.

The assault occurred in the surgery department, where a senior doctor vented frustration after the resident doctor failed to answer questions during a surgical procedure. This incident sheds light on an ongoing discord between senior and resident doctors reported over the past few years.

In response, resident doctors plan to stage a protest on Saturday, with a potential day-long flash strike looming if the inquiry results are unsatisfactory. Speaking anonymously, a resident doctor revealed a history of abuse by the same senior doctor, indicating a pattern of violence. The medico-legal report details injuries sustained, including post-traumatic depressionBangar assured that swift action would be taken against the responsible individual as soon as the report is received.

