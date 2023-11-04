Seven injured in chemical factory fire in Raigad

Navi Mumbai: Seven workers were injured and 11 are suspected of being trapped inside a chemical factory at Mahad MIDC in Raigad district after a blast led to a fire on Friday, police said.

The plant, Blue Jet Healthcare, made its listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

“A blast was reported in the factory. At the time of the fire, around 57 people were inside of whom 46 were safe. Of the 46, seven have suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. Around 11 are still trapped inside the factory and efforts are being made to rescue them for which a NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team from Pune would soon join us,” Raigad collector Yogesh Mhase said.

According to officials, it is suspected that the blast occurred at the powder drying area of the factory following which many workers ran out. “A chemical fire cannot be controlled with water but a foam extinguisher. Even though the fire has been extinguished the temperature inside the factory is very high and it is impossible for us to enter,” Mhase added.

After residents gathered around the factory and demanded that they enter the factory to check on the trapped workers, Somnath Gharge, superintendent of police, used a public address system and appealed to the crowd to stay calm. The Raigad collector, too, urged the residents to wait at Mahad MIDC police station.

“Besides those using an oxygen cylinder, no one can go inside the factory, a three-storeyed structure, due to the heat. We are gathering information of the injured and those who are trapped and are contacting their families,” Gharge said.

Five fire tenders from Roha, Mahad, Mangaon and a private factory along with doctors and ambulances reached the spot. The injured have been identified as Mayur Pradeeprao Nimbalkar, Jata podo Urao, Swapnil Sharad Ambre, Rahul Nimba Girase, Nimai Luya Murmu, Uttap Nani Gopal Vishwas and Vikram Chimaji Dere.

On Friday night, a NDRF team from Pune was asked to reach the factory for rescue operations, said Ravi Prakash, second-in-command officer. “We are enroute and will reach in the next two- and-a-half hours. Only then would we be able to comment on our next step of action.”

Blue Jet Healthcare in a regulatory filing did not refer to an explosion but informed the Bombay Stock Exchange about the fire at its Mahad plant. “The fire was extinguished within time with the help of the fire brigade. Currently, the company is in the process of evaluating the extent of the damage and has started the necessary procedure. The company has adequate insurance coverage for the assets in the said plant.”

