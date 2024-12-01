Mumbai: A seven-year-old boy died after falling into a waterlogged pit at the Nehru Nagar State Transport (ST) depot in Kurla on Saturday. The victim, Ujjwal Ravi Singh, a resident of nearby Milan Nagar, lived with his mother and grandmother, struggling to make ends meet after the recent death of his father. Seven-year-old boy drowns in water-filled pit at Kurla depot

According to residents of the area, a group of boys from Milan Nagar had entered the depot premises, which reportedly lacked security personnel to prevent unauthorised access. Witnesses say Ujjwal accidentally fell into a water-filled pit while playing with friends, who fled in fear.

Recounting the incident, a neighbour said, “The boys informed the family about Ujjwal falling into the pit. When we rushed to the spot, he was trapped in the mud. We managed to pull him out and immediately alerted the police. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival at Rajawadi Hospital which is 12 minutes from the spot.”

The pit, allegedly left unattended after excavation, had filled with water, creating a hazardous situation. Local residents accused the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) administration and contractors of negligence. “This was a disaster waiting to happen. How can such dangerous pits be left without any warning signs or barriers? Those responsible must be held accountable,” said a resident.

The Nehru Nagar police said that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing. DCP Navnath Dhavale of Zone VI stated, “We are gathering details from MSRTC and will take appropriate action if negligence is established.”

Conflicting statements from the State Transport (ST) depot have added to the controversy. While residents claim the pit was part of ongoing construction activity, a source from the depot denied this, stating that the boy fell into a drainage area.

The land near the Kurla Nehru Nagar bus station is reportedly designated for vehicle tracking activities. Construction pits, excavated for related work, have become a safety hazard due to a lack of maintenance and security.

This tragedy has plunged Ujjwal’s family into grief. His mother, a domestic worker and sole breadwinner after her husband’s death six months ago, now faces an unimaginable loss. Angry residents have demanded immediate action against those responsible for the oversight. Many have called for a safety audit of the depot premises and stricter measures to prevent unauthorised access.