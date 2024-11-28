Several Bandra Kurla Complex roads closed on Saturday for Dua Lipa concert

Mumbai: City authorities will close multiple roads around Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday for the Zomato Feed India Concert, featuring international pop star Dua Lipa and Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi. Mumbai Traffic Police have announced comprehensive road closures for the event.. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced comprehensive road closures for the event. "Lipa has already landed in Mumbai on Thursday for the concert. We have imposed several traffic restrictions on Saturday afternoon. Accordingly, vehicles will not be allowed to travel from Bharat Nagar Junction towards Kurla. The vehicle can take alternate roads like road leading from Bharat Nagar Junction towards MCA, MTNL Junction and reach Kurla," a traffic police officer said.

Several major thoroughfares will be affected from Saturday afternoon until midnight, including Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg towards Kurla from Bharat Nagar Junction and the road from Kherwadi Government Colony in Bandra towards UTI Towers, which connects to BKC, Chunabhatti and Kurla. Additionally, vehicles will be prohibited from travelling via Ambani Square, Diamond Junction, Laxmi Tower and NABARD Junction in BKC.

"We will keep these roads closed for half the day considering huge crowd expected to attend the program and to avoid any trouble to the people," the officer explained. The concert is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm on Saturday.