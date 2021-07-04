Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Several injured after explosion at Bharat Chemicals plant in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar explosion: Several people were reported to be injured. They later shifted to the nearby Thunga hospital in the district, news agencies reported.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 07:39 AM IST
An explosion took place at a Bharat Chemicals factory in Maharashtra's Palghar. (Photo: ANI)

An explosion took place at the Bharat Chemicals factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday night, news agency ANI reported, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Several people were reported to be injured in the incident. They were later shifted to the nearby Thunga hospital in the district, the agency said.

The Bharat Chemicals plant is located at the Boisar Tarapur Industrial area of Palghar district in Maharashtra. Officials were reported to have reached the spot, but are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, ANI said.

More details to follow soon...

Topics
maharashtra palghar maharashtra chemical factory explosion
