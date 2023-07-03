Pawar v Pawar: Sharad, Ajit factions trade sackings as Maha crisis rumbles on

The mega Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) infighting escalated on Monday with factions led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit trading sackings.NCP chief Sharad Pawar who sacked Praful Patel as the party working president, also removing him and Sunil Tatkare from the party membership. Meanwhile, Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar faction addressed a presser announced removing Jayant Patil as the state NCP chief and replacing him with Tatkare.

File photo of Sharad Pawar with his Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patel, who was once considered a close aide of Pawar Sr., announced Ajit Pawar as the head of NCP legislative unit.

“I was appointed as vice president in the national convention held in September 2022 after which I have made several appointments. Patil was also appointed as state chief without internal elections on a temporary basis”, Patel said.ALSO READ: 'Some acted differently. Personally I'm not...': Sharad Pawar on Ajit's revoltThe other announcements included Anil Patil as chief whip of party,Rupali Chakankar as state women chief and Suraj Chavan as youth NCP chief.

“I have read that one has been appointed as leader of opposition and chief whip. LoP has to be appointed by the Speaker and the party having maximum MLAs gets it. The appointment has been made to create confusion among MLAs, which will not work. We have the support of majority of MLAs”, Ajit Pawar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to the actions on leaders who attended Sunday's oath ceremony, the deputy CM said,"We are heading the NCP and what we are doing is in the favour of the party. They do not have the power to issue any notice or anything else. We will ensure the MLAs will not have to face any constitutional issues".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil Tatkare, after being named Maharashtra NCP chief, said a meeting ofdistrict chief, taluka chief and other offce bearers has been called on July 5, and he hoped all of them will be present.

When asked who will be the president of the breakaway unit, Ajit Pawar retorted,"Have you forgotten that Sharad Pawar is the NCP national president?"“Some senior leaders have said that they will go to the people instead of going for a legal battle but press conferences were taken late night and several decisions were declared. It has no meaning”, he said.

“We are not here to expel people”, Pawar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON