Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sharad Pawar has this to say on Devendra Fadnavis' ‘still feel like Maha CM’ comment
mumbai news

Sharad Pawar has this to say on Devendra Fadnavis' ‘still feel like Maha CM’ comment

  • Sharad Pawar congratulated Fadnavis for feeling like he was still the chief minister of Maharashtra after holding the post for only a single term of five years
“It's good that the BJP leader (Devendra Fadnavis) still considers himself as the chief minister. I congratulate him," said Sharad Pawar(ANI)
“It's good that the BJP leader (Devendra Fadnavis) still considers himself as the chief minister. I congratulate him," said Sharad Pawar(ANI)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday took a jibe at former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for his remarks on people’s continued love and support making him feel like he was still governing the state.

Pawar, whose party is a stakeholder along with the Shiv Sena and Congress in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), congratulated Fadnavis for feeling like he was still the chief minister of Maharashtra after holding the post for only a single term of five years, even though the former did not even remember that he was at the helm for as many as four times.

Also Read: Pawar hits out at govt over ‘misuse’ of central agencies, violence in Lakhimpur

"It's good that the BJP leader still considers himself as the chief minister. I congratulate him. After being the chief minister for five years, Fadnavis still feels he is holding the post. I lacked this trait. I have served as chief minister (of Maharashtra) four times. But I don't even remember," Pawar said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, Fadnavis said the love and affection of people for him had not yet receded even after two years of his moving on from the CM’s role. "I still feel that I am chief minister as I have been roaming in the state over the last two years. The love and affection of people have not receded,” he said on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had served as the chief minister from 2014-2019. He had to give up the post after the 2019 assembly election when the BJP’s decades-old ally, the Shiv Sena, parted ways over leadership issues.

While he did retain his office for three days by forming a coalition with a breakaway group of NCP led by Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, his government fell after Pawar rescinded his support, paving way for the MVA government to take over with Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharad pawar devendra fadnavis
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out