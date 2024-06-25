Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray could change stand on rebel MLAs

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray seem to be reconsidering their earlier stand of banning the return of any MLAs who had chosen to go with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, respectively, when the NCP and Shiv Sena split. Mumbai, India – Mar 27, 2024: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) Party president Sharad Pawar leaves after a meeting of the Central Parliamentary Executive Committee, at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Mar 27, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Speaking to Marathi channel ABP Majha on Monday, Sharad Pawar said he would be picking new faces for assembly elections. However, he added he might consider some of the MLAs who went with Ajit Pawar but now want to return to his faction. “There is no ban on entry of all of them,” Pawar said.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 30 out of 48 seats in the state, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance could only win 17. The NCP (Sharad Pawar) won eight seats, including five in the Nashik-Pune-Kolhapur belt, where the NCP traditionally had a strong presence. On the other hand, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP failed to win a single seat in this area, leading to unease among the party MLAs over their future.

In this background, there has been speculation that several NCP MLAs are keen to return to the NCP founder. Significantly, both Pawar and Thackeray had earlier categorically said they would not take back the MLAs who betrayed him. As many as 40 out of 53 NCP MLAs joined Ajit Pawar when he rebelled against his uncle in June 2023.

A senior NCP (SP) leader said the veteran politician has changed his stand. “Though the party did well in Lok Sabha elections, it is important to win power in the state in the assembly elections. As such, Pawar saheb is willing to forgive some MLAs who went with Ajitdada out of compulsion but refrained from criticising us or those who directly or indirectly helped our candidates in Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Thackeray, too, seems to be willing to make an exception for some of the rebel MLAs. There is buzz in the Shiv Sena (UBT) that three Shinde Sena MLAs have got in touch with a close aide of Thackeray and expressed their desire to return. “There have been discussions, but Uddhav Thackeray has not given his nod yet. The party leadership is considering the request but no decision has been taken yet,” a Sena (UBT) leader said.