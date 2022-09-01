Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses.
The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
A decision to relaunch this scheme was taken at a recent review meeting chaired by current deputy chief minister Fadnavis, officials privy to the development said. Opinions were sought from the director general of police and the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited in this regard, they added.
“We have received a positive response from the DG office and the police housing corporation,” a home department official, who did not wish not to be named, said.
The Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis government has revoked many decisions taken by Thackeray ever since they came to power on June 30.
The state on August 30 decided to provide houses to police personnel residing at BDD chawls as service quarters. They will only have to pay ₹15 lakh for a 500 sq ft home at one of the three redevelopment projects going on at Worli, Naigaon and NM Joshi Marg.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
-
Residents living in fear in Ghaziabad locality after stones hurled at houses, cops clueless
Residents of Ashok Nagar A block are a worried lot these days as their houses have come under regular attack by unidentified stone-pelters since Monday night and teams of police have remained clueless despite efforts. The A block is located adjacent to the Ghaziabad-Meerut railway section and residents have been living in fear as pieces of bricks, tiles and other material have hit their houses regularly since Monday night.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics