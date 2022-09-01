Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen

The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses.

The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.

A decision to relaunch this scheme was taken at a recent review meeting chaired by current deputy chief minister Fadnavis, officials privy to the development said. Opinions were sought from the director general of police and the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited in this regard, they added.

“We have received a positive response from the DG office and the police housing corporation,” a home department official, who did not wish not to be named, said.

The Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis government has revoked many decisions taken by Thackeray ever since they came to power on June 30.

The state on August 30 decided to provide houses to police personnel residing at BDD chawls as service quarters. They will only have to pay ₹15 lakh for a 500 sq ft home at one of the three redevelopment projects going on at Worli, Naigaon and NM Joshi Marg.

