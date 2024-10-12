Shinde inaugurates NMMC, CIDCO development projects worth 410 crore

Mumbai: In a move that could bolster his government's image ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday inaugurated and conducted ground-breaking ceremonies for more than 25 development works valued at ₹410 crore. The projects, undertaken by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), were launched at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_31_2024_000157B)(PTI)

Shinde inaugurated each project remotely, emphasising the potential impact on the region's development. "If Navi Mumbai airport is going to reduce the air traffic in the Mumbai Metropolitan region, then NMMC and CIDCO projects will automatically make the state the powerhouse of development," Shinde said. "Mumbai will become the fintech capital. There is so much potential in the MMR region that we can play a concrete role in the Prime Minister's goal of making the country a 1 trillion economy."

The event also saw the distribution of house keys to some of those affected by the Irshalwadi landslide. Additionally, appointment letters were issued to individuals contracted by CIDCO from among the landslide victims.

The inaugural ceremony marked the commencement of several NMMC projects, including new markets, parking lots, schools, and upgrades to medical facilities. Kailas Shinde, the municipal commissioner, highlighted a notable achievement: "NMMC has become the first organisation to set up a textile recycling unit." He also mentioned that a major overhaul of the digital system had been approved.

Among the eight CIDCO development projects launched were the construction of a nine-storey Maharashtra Bhavan in Vashi and the redevelopment of a cluster of buildings under the Thane urban renewal scheme. Infrastructure development work worth ₹5,000 crore under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) town planning schemes was also initiated.

Other significant projects include the construction of 67,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with keys distributed for approximately 26,000 completed units. The International Kharghar Valley Golf Course will be expanded from 9 holes to 18 holes, and a football ground with a seating capacity of 4,500 will be constructed in Kharghar.