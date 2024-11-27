Shinde resigns from CM’s post; BJP looks at Fadnavis to take over

MUMBAI: While chief minister Eknath Shinde resigned from his post hours before the government’s five-year term ended, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the Mahayuti alliance in the state, has decided to claim the post and is expected to begin the process of picking the leader of the legislative party by Wednesday. The new government will be sworn in either on Friday or Monday. Mumbai, India - Nov. 26, 2024:CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis pay homage to the Martyrs of 26/11 attacks at Mumbai Police Headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

BJP insiders said the party leadership has already communicated to Shinde that it is firm on keeping the chief ministership, and he has been offered the deputy chief ministership. The details of power sharing pact are expected to be worked out in two days.

Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan, in the presence of his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Tuesday morning. Radhakrishnan asked him to act as caretaker chief minister until the new government takes over.

While the other two Mahayuti allies elected their leaders of the legislative party the day after the assembly poll results were announced, BJP has not shown a similar urgency, although party insiders told HT, that Fadnavis could be chosen for the post.

Kissa kursi ka

A top BJP leader told HT: “The party will convene a meeting of the newly elected MLAs on Wednesday or Thursday to discuss their views on the CM’s face. Since there is no tussle over the top post, the announcement will be made in Mumbai after the meeting. While a formal nod will be sought from the parliamentary board over a phone call, a joint meeting of the three leaders of the parties will be held while announcing the name of the CM. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar could be made the proposer and seconder for the decision.”

BJP insiders said, they may skip the weekend for the swearing-in “as Saturday and Sunday fall on Amavasya”.

“It was clear that Fadnavis would be the new CM when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the party headquarters called Fadnavis ‘my dear friend Fadnavis’,” said the BJP leader.

No promises to Shinde

The party also wants the naming of chief minister to be a grand ceremony in the presence of the PM, union ministers and CMs of BJP-ruled states, for which it will eke out at least four to five days. The ongoing parliament session has delayed plans for the swearing-in function. It is expected to be held at Wankhede stadium, by shifting the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy matches to another ground.

Leaders insisted the decision has been conveyed to both Shinde and Ajit Pawar and that there is no question of replicating the Bihar formula for the chief ministership.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said: “Firstly, the announcement to make Nitish Kumar CM was done before the election. In Maharashtra, there was no such commitment made to Shiv Sena. Secondly, we formed an alliance with JD-U in Bihar so that BJP could make inroads into the state, which did not happen, hence there is no question of replicating the same in Maharashtra.”

Former union minister and BJP’s election coordinator Raosaheb Danve rebutted claims of some Sena leaders that Shinde was promised the top post before the election. “The process to choose the CM has started. Two parties have already appointed their legislative leaders and BJP will pick one soon,” he said.

Some BJP leaders have said that Shiv Sena leaders’ push for Shinde to claim the post has not gone down well with the central leadership. This was conveyed to the party, following which a show of strength planned by Sena leaders at Varsha on Tuesday morning was cancelled. “BJP has conveyed to Shinde that the CM’s post will be retained by the party,” said a senior Sena leader.

NCP, RPI (A) back Fadnavis

Union social justice minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athwale pointed out that BJP had decided to make Fadnavis CM and Shinde should accept it. “Shinde was given the post for two-and-a-half years and Fadanvis had compromised, now it is time for Shinde to do likewise and take two steps back. BJP has communicated to Shinde that Fadnavis would be CM,” he said.

Meanwhile, NCP has communicated to the BJP leadership that the party will be more comfortable working with Devendra Fadnavis than Eknath Shinde. “Our leader Praful Patel has communicated the same to the union home minister,” said an NCP insider. “In fact, our MLAs faced difficulties in getting their files cleared, in the last one year, from Shinde when he was chief minister. They don’t want him to get that position once again.”

(With input by Faisal Malik)