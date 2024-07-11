Shinde strips Rajesh Shah of position in party, announces 10L compensation to family

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena has been facing criticism from the Opposition since the time its functionary from Palghar Rajesh Shah’s cover-up bid in his son Mihir’s hit-and-run in Worli was revealed earlier this week. On Wednesday, chief minister Eknath Shinde stripped Shah of the position of the party’s deputy leader and announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Shah will now carry out his duties as a Shiv Sainik. Mihir and Rajesh Shah

The announcement was made by Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More on the CM’s directives.

Speaking to the media after a visit to the coastal road in Worli, Shinde said, “The Opposition is known to make allegations against the party. But in the hit-and-run case, it must be remembered that I had told the police commissioner that everyone is equal before law and the guilty must not be spared. We will also take action against bars and pubs which run till late in the nights and also serve drugs.”

When questioned about the delay in the decision on Rajesh Shah’s position in the party, the chief minister said, “We were involved in the more important task of taking action against the accused.” He added that the government will extend legal and financial support to the

Nakhwa family. Pradeep Nakhwa, the deceased Kaveri’s husband, survived the accident with minor injuries.

After his visit to the Nakhwas in Worli on Wednesday evening, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said: “I spoke to the CM and the police commissioner. Our CM has a zero-tolerance policy to such incidents. I am also aware that Mumbai police is following this case earnestly. The Nakhwa family will get justice which they deserve. This should be a case that sets an example of law working for all and equally.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray also visited the Nakhwas at their residence to express his condolences. Reacting to the action against Vice-Global Tapas Bar, in Juhu, where the accused and his friends had partied on Sunday, he called for “a bulldozer action on Shah’s house”.

“I can see grief in the eyes of the Nakhwa family. The act is tantamount to murder. The family doesn’t want compensation, they want the most stringent punishment for the culprits,” he said.

Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, on the other hand, alleged Shahs having “underworld links which can be ascertained from Borivali police station”. Raut said Mumbai police must demand death penalty for Mihir Shah.

Leader of Opposition in the assemble, Vijay Wadettiwar also questioned the delay in Mihir Shah’s arrests and demanded probe by a special investigation team in the case.