Shinde-Fadnavis at Raj event sparks talks of political realignment

Mumbai: Sparking off fresh speculations about a possible realignment of political forces, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis attended a Diwali Deeputsav event organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park on Friday evening. This was for the first time that the three leaders, who are competing to counter the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), came together on one stage after Shinde and Fadnavis toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in June.

The event is significant in the backdrop of the Andheri east assembly byelection and the attempt of the BJP-Shinde combine to wrest power in the Mumbai civic body which has been a source of strength for the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The BMC elections are due later this year or early 2023.

Following the split in the Shiv Sena, the Thackeray faction has been running a campaign blaming the BJP of splitting the party that works in the interest of the Maharashtrians. In the Andheri bypolls, the Sena’s aim to polarise Marathi voters seemed to be working in its favour. A formal or informal tie up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS could help BJP improve its reach among Marathi voters in Mumbai where the strength of the Shinde faction is limited.

Speaking at the Shivaji Park event, Shinde pointed at how festivities were muted during the Covid-19 pandemic and said the ruling parties had abided by their commitment to allow people to celebrate like before. “We can say that everyone can now breathe freely. Otherwise, they felt suppressed,” he said, in an oblique reference to the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to impose curbs on celebrating festivals due to the pandemic.

Shinde also implored Raj Thackeray to approach the government with issues of public interest. The Deeputsav event, which completed 10 years, is Raj Thackeray’s brainchild.

Raj Thackeray, who split from the Shiv Sena in the 2005 after a protracted turf war with cousin Uddhav Thackeray, has warmed up to Shinde after he toppled the MVA government in June this year.

Incidentally, the BJP decided to withdraw from the Andheri bypoll election after a request from Raj Thackeray to allow Rutuja Latke, widow of late MLA Ramesh Latke, to win unopposed. The BJP then chose to withdraw from the bypoll citing earlier instances when political parties did not contest by-elections if kin of the deceased MLA or MP was contesting.

MNS leaders claimed that the BJP and Shinde’s ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ will need the support of the MNS, either through an alliance or in the form of an informal understanding, if they want to wrest the BMC from the Shiv Sena.