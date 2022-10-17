BJP withdraws candidate for crucial Maharashtra bypoll in win for Uddhav faction

The BJP has withdrawn its candidate for a crucial bypoll in Maharashtra, which was due next month in what was seen as the first major election after the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government took charge.

The state's BJP chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Monday made the announcement, a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray urged the party to drop its candidate. NCP chief Sharad Pawar too had made the appeal.

The MNS chief had also urged the party to back Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's candidate, Rutuja Latke, wife of MLA Ramesh Latke whose death had necessitated the election.

In Nagpur, Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the party was withdrawing its candidate - Murji Patel - from the Andheri bypoll. "It is in accordance with Maharashtra 's political tradition of not fielding a candidate against the kin of a deceased sitting MLA or MP," he said. This clears the way for the Uddhav faction to win the bypoll.

In his tweet, which had the unexpected request, Raj Thackeray wrote: "After the death of MLA Ramesh Latke, his widow has filed for candidature in the Andheri east by-poll. I request you to not fight any candidate against her. This will be an honourable tribute to the departed soul. (sic)"

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said he would have to discuss the matter with other colleagues.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar too had made the appeal; and Shinde camp's MLA Pratap Sarnaik had written a letter to CM Eknath Shinde on the lines.

Anil Parab - a leader of the Uddhav faction - thanked Sharad Pawar and Raj Thackeray for their attempt to make the Thackeray faction candidate win unopposed.

Just last week, the Election Commission had cleared new poll symbols and names for both the Eknath Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction months after the Shiv Sena was split due to Shinde's revolt.

Rutuja Latke's nomination had also faced a hiccup after her resignation formalities with the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) were struck. However, the high court later intervened, asking the civic body to speed up the process.

