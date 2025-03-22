MUMBAI: The simmering tensions between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy, Eknath Shinde, came to the fore in the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday, as BJP legislators targeted Mumbai’s road concretisation project. The initiative, launched by Shinde during his tenure as chief minister, aimed to make the city’s roads pothole-free but is now mired in controversy over delays and substandard work. Shinde-Fadnavis cold war on display in Assembly: BJP MLAs target road concretisation project

Legislators not only criticised the poor quality of construction but also expressed concerns over project delays, which have caused significant inconvenience to citizens and posed health hazards. The issue escalated further when Speaker Rahul Narwekar suggested the state government consider an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Shinde had announced the ambitious road concretisation project in November 2022, entrusting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with its execution. Though the BMC commenced work in May 2023, completion remains elusive. Mounting public frustration over the delay has forced the civic body to commit to finishing all ongoing works by May 31.

BJP legislators raised the issue in the Assembly, acknowledging Shinde’s vision but criticising the project’s execution. They attributed the shortcomings to the BMC’s inefficiency and lack of accountability. Notably, since the dissolution of the elected municipal body in March 2022, the civic administration has been directly controlled by the urban development department, which falls under Shinde’s purview.

Kandivali East MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar alleged that contractors delivered substandard work and failed to meet deadlines. “The BMC merely issued warnings to its 29 engineers after media reports highlighted irregularities,” he stated, demanding a thorough audit of the project.

BJP legislator Ameet Satam also criticised the BMC for widespread road excavation across Mumbai. “With redevelopment on one side and road construction on the other, what kind of quality of life are we providing to Mumbaikars?” he questioned, visibly frustrated.

As the debate intensified, Industries Minister Uday Samant, speaking on behalf of the urban development department, initially denied any irregularities. However, Speaker Narwekar remained unconvinced and pushed for an SIT probe. Expressing frustration over delays in his own constituency, Narwekar remarked, “The intentions of the chief minister and deputy chief minister were noble, but administrative inefficiency has marred the project.” He directed a meeting between Shinde and all Mumbai MLAs to address the concerns, further suggesting the reconstitution of an SIT to investigate the project.

The BMC, which has been under state government control since the tenure of elected corporators ended in March 2022, is currently run by a commissioner appointed by the state and is currently working as an administrator. The civic body has issued work orders for 701 km of road length, covering 2,118 roads, with 698 roads (324 km) in the first phase and 1,420 roads (377 km) in the second phase. Notably, 503 roads are undergoing concretisation in South Mumbai alone.

Opposition leaders also joined in the criticism. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned how the BMC disbursed advance payments to contractors and demanded accountability for the work completed so far. In response, Minister Samant assured the House that detailed information would be shared soon.

The road project controversy is the latest flashpoint in the ongoing power struggle between Fadnavis and Shinde in the Mahayuti 2.0 government. Fadnavis has been reversing several decisions made by Shinde in the previous administration. Recently, he removed Ajay Ashar, a key Shinde aide, from the Maharashtra Institute for Transformation (MITRA), a state think tank. Additionally, BJP legislators in the Legislative Council have called for an investigation into a ₹2,000 crore cost escalation in the Thane coastal road project, a contract awarded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) under Shinde’s leadership.