Shinde-Jarange bonhomie over?

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has announced that he will march to Mumbai to press for his demand for Kunbi sub-caste certificates for Marathas, has surprised everyone by training his guns on deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Jarange-Patil has accused Shinde of betraying him and alleged that the latter is trying to derail his agitation. On Sunday, he went a step further, alleging that both chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde are conspiring against him. Navi Mumbai, India - Jan. 27, 2024:Maratha Quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends protest after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Government accepts all demands at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, January 27, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Jarange-Patil’s attack on Fadnavis is not a surprise, since he has been doing so right from day one. His tirade against Shinde, however, is new. The bonhomie between him and Shinde—himself a Maratha—was on full display when the latter was chief minister and even later. Jarange-Patil had even publicly told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to see how Shinde had responded to his reservation demands.

For most of the time since he began his agitation, several BJP leaders were convinced that Shinde, who wanted to be seen as the next Maratha community leader, was encouraging him. But now, on his 11th hunger strike, Jarange-Patil is not sparing Shinde either. So, what has gone wrong?

According to leaders in the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Maratha activist is expecting Shinde to convince Fadnavis to agree to his demands, which are not possible due to legal and political constraints. Sena leaders, however, are avoiding any direct showdown with the Maratha activist, knowing full well that he still enjoys support within the community.

Mehta in a tight spot

Mira Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta is in a tight spot. He is facing flak after it came to light that students of a school run by him had been asked not to bring food containing onions, garlic, potatoes and beetroot in their tiffins during the Jain community’s Paryushan period. Following strong reactions from various quarters, Mehta clarified that it was only a suggestion. The state education department also began an inquiry after the circular was reportedly found on parents’ WhatsApp groups.

On Saturday, he faced fresh criticism after a couple of MNS functionaries posted a video on social media showing them having a meal at Mehta’s Seven Eleven Club, where they ordered dishes containing potatoes and onions. “Mehta wants children not to eat onions and potatoes, but the same restrictions are not followed when it comes to his business,” remarked MNS’ Mira Bhayander leader Sachin Pokle. The BJP legislator did not respond to the allegations till Sunday.

‘Couple-friendly’ hotels irks minister

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule seems to be irked with the mushrooming of a hotel chain in his hometown, Nagpur. The brand is famous for couple-friendly accommodation. Last week when he was in Nagpur, he announced that there would be strict monitoring of the hotels following citizens’ complaints. “After every two hotels, there is one with this board. Citizens in the nearby area have been complaining to me,” he said but did not specify what exactly they were complaining of.

Bawankule, who is guardian minister of Nagpur district, has also issued a diktat that hotels should keep CCTV camera footage for 90 days so that police could monitor them.

Ministers fume over staff diktat

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s decision to send 570 government staffers who were working as “borrowed staff” by ministers for their offices has left several ministers fuming. Some time ago, the chief minister’s office (CMO) issued a directive asking all such staffers who were not formally appointed to be sent back to their respective departments from their current informal posting with the ministers’ offices. The CMO also set a September 10 deadline for such staffers to report to their original departments. After the date, their digital identity-card access for entry in Mantralaya building has reportedly been stopped. These staffers were working as personal secretaries, assistants and officers on special duty for the ministers, often due to personal preference of the ministers. The drive is apparently part of the CMO’s aim to rid Mantralaya of corruption. Some ministers are complaining that the work in their offices is getting affected due to the sudden decision. The CMO, meanwhile, is unfazed.

New state Cong chief

After Sirivella Prasad was appointed as All India Congress Committee in charge of Maharashtra, mediapersons asked state Congress leaders about him. It turned out that most of them were clueless. A couple of them quickly did a quick search on their phones to find out. Unlike Chennithala, Sirivella is not a well-known name even within the party. Many Congress leaders are sceptical whether he can command the same respect as his predecessor. But then, the party leadership is probably looking at resurrecting the organisation than worrying about coordination among the state Congress leaders, it seems.