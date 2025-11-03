MUMBAI: Kishorappa Patil, the Shiv Sena MLA from Pachora in Jalgaon, on Saturday attacked the Mahayuti government at his birthday celebration. “In the last one year, we have not got a single paisa from the Mahayuti,” he said. “Now we have one ray of hope: our guardian minister Gulabrao Patil. I appeal to him to release 50 per cent of the funds to us so that our area can be developed.” Shiv Sena MLA from Pachora publicly lambasts BJP

Kishoreappa didn’t stop here. He slammed the BJP, pointing out that state BJP minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had said at his rally in Chandrapur that rebels would be expelled from the party for five years. “When BJP leaders from my constituency rebelled, I tried to call him several times but he didn’t respond,” he said. “On the contrary, they are now being encouraged by giving them party positions.”

The Sena MLA praised his party chief Eknath Shinde and said that he would be remembered for his Ladki Bahin scheme in which poor women get a dole of ₹1,500 per month. He then stressed that the Shiv Sena must fight the local body elections alone.

Guardian minister Gulabrao Patil defended Patil, and said that he had “suffered”. “Even I had suffered once and had created a ruckus in PM Narendra Modi’s meeting,” he responded.

Kishorappa also congratulated Bachchu Kadu, head of the Prahar Janshakti Party, who took out a morcha against the government for an immediate loan waiver for farmers. The Sena MLA said that when Eknath Shinde was the CM, he had started a one-rupee crop insurance scheme, which was discontinued later. “The farmers would not have to beg the government if this scheme was on,” he said. “I don’t know which party Bachchu Kadu belongs to, but I am thankful to him for leading the agitation. I appeal to CM Devendra Fadnavis not to wait till June 30 to waive loans but to do so immediately. The farmers are in real distress due to the unseasonal rains.”

When contacted, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban, said, “CM Devendra Fadnavis and the alliance partners have decided not to speak against each other, and this should be followed.”