Shiv Sena MLA’s wife found dead at residence
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar’s wife allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Kurla on Sunday. Police officials said that they received a call informing them that the body of Rajani Kudalkar (42) was found in the house after which they reached the spot.
The police have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating to ascertain the reason behind her death.
According to a senior police officer, the body was discovered at around 9.30 pm. It was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead, the officer said.
Police said that the family was in shock and are currently in the hospital so the statements will be recorded later. “The body will be sent for post mortem and only after the report is available will things be clear,” said the official requesting anonymity.
Mangesh Kudalkar (52) is a second-term Shiv Sena legislator from the Kurla assembly constituency. Kudalkar is from Nehru Nagar in the eastern suburbs and a former Air India employee.
-
National Fire Service Week: Mock drills, fire safety training to be held in Ludhiana
To raise awareness among residents regarding fire safety, the Ludhiana fire brigade commenced the celebrations under 'National Fire Service Week' by paying tribute to those firefighters, who lost their lives in the line of duty across the country in the past and organised a road show in the city on Thursday. The road show organised on Thursday moved through railway station road, Mall road, Ferozepur road till MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.
-
Clashes break out in Hubballi over social media post, 40 held
At least 40 persons have been arrested in connection with violence late on Saturday night in the old Hubballi police station following an objectionable social media post, officials said on Sunday. According to Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ram, a person had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the person was arrested and a case was registered. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders till April 20.
-
Uttar Pradesh government to hold camps in Bundelkhand, Vindhya regions to monitor drinking water scheme
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise camps in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of the state to monitor the Har Ghar Nal Yojana scheme to ensure tap water for each household. After a presentation before chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh paid a quick visit to Hamirpur and Mahoba to monitor water projects. The biggest beneficiaries of the scheme would be the people of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions.
-
Laxman Jagtap’s health condition improving: BJP leader
Three-time MLA from Chinchwad constituency, PUNE Laxman Jagtap, who was admitted to a private hospital five days ago in Baner is stable now and Jagtap's' health condition is improving, informed Mahesh Landge, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Pimpri-Chinchwad president on Sunday. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil visited Jagtap and also met his family members. A few days later, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospital.
-
Fix responsibility for delay in development works: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said responsibility of concerned officers should be fixed if construction works are not completed as per schedule. Repair of sensitive embankments should be completed on schedule. Beautification of schools should be done under 'Operation Kayakalp', programme, he said. The chief minister said village secretariat should be established in each village to resolve villagers' problems. Basic facilities should be provided in Vantangiya and Musahar community villages, he said.
