Don’t take ‘khokhe’ jibe lightly, Shinde tells his MLAs

Mumbai: Taking a potshot at the defecting MLAs, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had coined the slogan 'Pannas Khokhe Ekdum Okay' ( ₹50 crore and all's okay) for the 40 legislators who defected from the party alongwith CM Eknath Shinde.

Now, wherever the Shinde group MLAs go, they are being taunted as traitors and are being referred to as people who took ₹50 crore each for defecting. This has become a major cause of embarrassment for them.

Some of the Shiv Sena MLAs have been shooed away from programmes with this remark and their family members are also getting taunted.

Some of the MLAs had apparently raised this issue during their meeting on Wednesday night and Shinde is said to have asked them not to take the “khokhe” jibe lightly and told them how he dealt with this problem.

While addressing the MLAs on Wednesday night, Shinde said, “Whenever I go to my village in Satara, I move around, and the windowpanes of my car are down. While going around in Panchgani, I saw a man saying khokhe to me. I turned and confronted him. We handed him over to the police and they gave him a nice thrashing. I also told the police to find out who that person was, and he turned out to be a Sharad Pawar man.”