Shiv Sena MPs ask Thackeray to support Murmu, mend fences with Shinde and BJP; Sena likely to back BJP nominee
Mumbai: Under enormous pressure to retain control over party MPs, Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to announce support for Droupadi Murmu, the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the presidential election on July 18.
The parliamentarians who attended a meeting called by Thackeray on Monday insisted that the party build bridges with Shinde and the BJP. The meeting at Thackeray’s residence, Matoshree, was attended by 13 Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha MPs. Six Lok Sabha MPs, including chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant, who represents the Kalyan constituency, did not turn up for the meeting. A Shiv Sena MP said the absenteeism was because they were informed about the meeting at the eleventh hour.
“We all authorized Uddhav-ji to take a decision regarding the presidential polls and he said this will be taken soon. A total of 11 Lok Sabha MPs present in the meeting asked that the Shiv Sena support Murmu. We also stressed on the need for a reconciliation with (party dissident and chief minister Eknath) Shinde and the BJP and for a way to overcome the present crisis,” said another Shiv Sena MP who did not wish to be named.
The Sena has 19 MPs in the Lok Sabha, including 18 from Maharashtra and one from the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The party also has three MPs, including party spokesperson Sanjay Raut in the Rajya Sabha.
The Sena parliamentarians are keen to effect the rapprochement and that Murmu, who is currently touring various states to seek support for her nomination, also meet Thackeray at Matoshree. The former Jharkhand Governor visited West Bengal on Monday and is expected to visit Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh later this week. She is expected to visit Mumbai on July 14.
The second MP quoted above said that the deal being hammered out is that Thackeray would first announce support after which Murmu is likely to meet him when she visits the city on Thursday. A third MP said that Thackeray is likely to announce his decision on Tuesday.
Rahul Shewale, the Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South Central has already sought Sena’s backing for Murmu and is said to have taken the initiative to bring the party around.
If the Sena does so, it will be a departure from the choice of its Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who support former finance minister Yashwant Sinha for the president’s post.
However, support for Murmu will help the Sena save face and prevent a split in its votes, given that some of its MPs are said to be in touch with the Shinde-BJP camp.
BJP leader Ramdas Tadas, who is a MP from Wardha, had claimed on Sunday that there was resentment among Sena MPs, and 12 of them are keen to support the Shinde-led rebel faction. A split in the Shiv Sena parliamentary party may bolster Shinde’s claim that they are the “real” Shiv Sena.
However, this move to break ranks with the MVA partners’ choice may cause further stress in the alliance. For instance, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar expressed his unhappiness at Thackeray’s decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, during the last meeting of the MVA cabinet. On their part, Sena leaders loyal to Thackeray admitted that there was some substance in Shinde’s claims that the NCP was in the driving seat in the erstwhile coalition government, which often worked against the interests of the Sena.
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP, denied being upset at the demand to support the NDA nominee and noted that in the past too, the Shiv Sena had risen above politics in presidential elections. In 1997, it supported former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan against KR Narayanan (the latter won). In 2007, it again broke ranks to back Pratibha Patil, a Maharashtrian, over the BJP’s Bhaironsingh Shekhawat, as president (Patil won and served as the country’s first woman president). Five years later, it supported former finance minister Pranab Mukherjee for the top post — who won — instead of the NDA’s PA Sangma.
So far, Dr Shrikant Shinde and five-term Yavatmal-Washim MP Bhavana Gawali, who is the senior-most MP from Maharashtra have thrown in their lot with Shinde. The Sena has sought to replace Gawali as the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha with Rajan Vichare, a MP from Thane, and Shinde’s rival within the party.
Besides Shrikant Shinde and Gawali, Hemant Patil (Hingoli), Sanjay (Bandu) Jadhav (Parbhani), Kalaben Delkar (Dadra and Nagar Haveli) and Sanjay Mandlik (Kolhapur) were also absent. While Jadhav had fever, Mandlik was in Delhi. Delkar had sought permission to stay away, and Patil was in his constituency. Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai was in Delhi.
HC directs trial court to defer hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi
Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed the trial court to defer the hearing of the defamation complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mahesh Shrishimal against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi beyond July 28 and continued the interim protection granted to Gandhi in December 2021 till the next hearing. Shrishimal has lodged a complaint against Gandhi for making allegedly derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Rajasthan in 2018.
Ludhiana | Industrialists stage protest over potholes on Bahadur Ke road, march into zonal chief’s office
Irked over the pothole-riddled Bahadur Ke road, the industrialists, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, staged a protest against the municipal corporation and marched into the office of MC Zone- A commissioner Neeraj Jain on Monday. President Tarun Jain Bawa urged the officials not to send any civic body staff to collect tax. Bawa said over 500 textile and allied industry units are situated on the road with an annual turnover of over ₹10,000-crore.
More women adopting family planning methods: NFHS-5 survey
Women adopting family planning methods have increased over the years, national family health survey-5 (NFHS-5) data has revealed. According to this data, 62.4% women from 15 to 49 years of age use some kind of family planning method. This percentage was 45.5% in NFHS-4. The NFHS-5 data came in January this year and has compiled survey done in 2019-20 while in NFHS-4 response of people surveyed in 2015-16 were compiled.
New umbrella body of Uttar Pradesh farmers to hold first protest today
A Sanyukt Kisan Morcha that has been set up in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) to highlight farmers' issues and to get them resolved will hold its first protest across the state on Tuesday. Twenty-two farmer organisations have set up the SKM on June 26. “On July 12, the leaders of the new farmers' body would stage protests across the state and later hand over memorandum to officials at district headquarters,” he said.
Electricity Bill should not be tabled, AIEPF asks CMs to intervene
Urging the chief ministers of all the states to persuade the Central government not to table the controversial Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the monsoon session of Parliament, the All-India Power Engineers' Federation has threatened to launch a countrywide agitation if the bill was tabled without prior consultations. AIEPF chairman Shailendra Dubey further said that as far as giving a choice of power supply to consumers was concerned, this was a complete hoax.
