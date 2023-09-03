INDIA alliance will finish dictatorial regime of BJP: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: While urging his party workers to expose the failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the INDIA alliance will finish the dictatorial regime of BJP at the centre and will not allow any new dictator to be born in India.

Mumbai, India - Sept. 2, 2023: Uddhav Thackeray in party office bearers meeting at Rangsharda, Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, September 2, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Thackeray on Saturday addressed the party office-bearers at Rangsharda auditorium in Bandra. The meeting was organised to expose the failure of the Modi government on various fronts. Thackeray urged workers to go to the public and hold interaction on the failure of the Modi government on pressing issues like gas-fuel price hikes, inflation, unemployment, poor implementation of government schemes etc.

He came down heavily on the state government over police using lathi-charge on Maratha activists and said such incidents show the dictatorial nature of the state government.

“First at Barsu, they ordered police to attack the men-women opposing the refinery. Now at Jalna, they again ordered police to attack agitators. Police cannot attack people this way independently. Someone must have ordered them to baton charge the activists. We need to destroy this dictatorial way of governance and the INDIA alliance will finish the dictatorial regime of BJP. We have earned freedom and democracy due to the sacrifice of freedom fighters and we will not allow a new dictator to be born in India.” said Thackeray. He added that there is nothing wrong in taking help from any political party in India like the PDP of Mehbooba Mufti in the mission to end the dictatorial regime.

While slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his statements about the families of political regional leaders, Thackeray said that the one who denied his own family has no right to speak about the families of others. “I have a glorious history of my family and the people of Maharashtra know it. If you don’t have any history, what can we do? Those who denied their own family have no right to talk about the families of others,” said Thackeray.

He also criticised the Modi government for calling the special session of parliament during Ganeshotsav and demanded that the Centre should solve the reservation issues of all communities in the coming special session of parliament.

“There are reports that BJP has booked all the helicopters in December so that other parties will not get any for the campaign. Let them do so. During the freedom struggle the British had everything and the people of India had no resources. Still, we fought and defeated the British and pushed them out of India. In the same way with the help of people we will defeat the BJP.” said Thackeray.

Till the time of going to press the Bharatiya Janata Party did not react to Uddhav’s speech.

