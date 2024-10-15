Navi Mumbai: A shopkeeper from Mahape MIDC area in Navi Mumbai and his assistants allegedly beat up a 24-year-old man to death after he ate two pieces of chikkis from a jar placed at the shop counter on Saturday. Shopkeeper kills man for eating chikkis straight out of the jar

The incident took place around 2pm. The deceased, Juyal Imran Khan was a resident of Panvel. According to the police, Khan and his friend Irfan Latif Shaikh, 28, had travelled to Rabale to meet a friend living in Gothivali village. Shaikh said that Khan felt thirsty and headed to a store to purchase a bottle of water. While waiting for the shopkeeper to provide the bottle, he opened a jar with chikkis and ate two pieces. The shopkeeper, Anil Kumar alias Lagesh Bageli, 20, did not like that he put his dirty hands in the jar and argued with him.

“Seeing that the shopkeeper was tied up in other work, Khan went about looking through the jars with sweets. He opened one of the jars and removed two pieces of sweets which infuriated the shopkeeper,” said the investigating officer. He added that the argument escalated into full blown fight where the Khan was thrashed with iron rods by the shopkeeper and two of his assistants. The other two accused, Sandesh Subhash Jabbar, 26, and Sursingh Chandeya Kamuda, 55, were working in the shop owned by Kumar.

Shaikh filed a complaint with the police, who verified the events through a nearby CCTV camera footage. “The fact that a person could be killed for two pieces of sweets came across as a surprise, but the CCTV footage confirmed the events. The deceased could be seen opening the jar following this, the accused could be seen arguing and eventually fatally assaulting the deceased,” said the officer. The officer added that Kumar was agitated because Khan’s hands were stained with gutka. When the three of them attacked Khan, they did not think that he would die.

Khan suffered extensive internal injuries and Shaikh, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted. Khan was taken to Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital in Vashi and was declared dead before admission.

The shopkeeper and two other accused were arrested by the Rabale MIDC police on the same day. The three of them are booked under sections 103(1) (a group committing murder), 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 118(1) (using dangerous weapons or methods to hurt), 352 (intentional hurt) and 3(5) (common intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).