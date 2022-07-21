Sion man who hacked into student’s WhatsApp account and sent obscene videos to her friends arrested
A 30-year-old man from Sion has been arrested for allegedly hacking into the WhatsApp account of a college student and sending obscene videos to 35 of her friends and blackmailing them to meet him.
According to police, Ravi Barnabas Dandu, who worked on a contract basis at the back office of a private bank, had got the number of the student in January from the account holders’ list.
The girl, who studies in a college at Vile Parle, on January 20 received a call from Dandu, who posed as one of her faculty members. He told her that he was creating a WhatsApp group of students to exchange notes and other study material which would help them prepare for examinations.
The girl agreed to being added to the group. “Dandu told the girl that he was sending her an invite in a link and asked her to revert with the one time password [OTP] which she would receive on her phone,” an officer from Andheri police station said.
After she gave him the OTP, Dandu accessed her WhatsApp account and sent obscene videos to at least 35 girls from her college and friends’ circle, whose names appeared in her contact list, the officer said. “Dandu morphed their photos and used them in the videos. He then blackmailed them to meet him in private.”
In February, one of the girls, who resides in Andheri, approached the police along with her parents to lodge a complaint against the unidentified man who had been sending her obscene videos and asking her to meet him. “The girl did not go to meet Dandu and instead informed her parents about it,” the police officer said.
After getting the details of the phone number from which Dandu had called up the victim, the police tracked him and arrested him late on Wednesday night at his residence in Mukund Nagar, Sion.
The police said Dandu confessed that he had sent those videos to the girls but denied having met any of them in person. He has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.
The police are now contacting the girls who had received the videos to find out if any of them was forced to meet the accused and had suffered any abuse.
-
Few officers are of Cong, BSP and SP mindset, says UP minister Sanjay Nishad
LUCKNOW After influential Dalit minister from western UP, Dinesh Khatik, offered his resignation, fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad, whose Nishad party is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, took pot shots at a few officers in the state government. “There could always be some officers with Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party mindset, but they are exceptions,” he said.
-
Bengaluru records highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years
Garden city Bengaluru has been breaking record after record for the last four months when it comes to weather milestones. After recording the wettest April in seven years, coldest May in 10 years and the wettest June in 10 years, Bengaluru has now seen the highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years, India Meteorological Department observatory data said.
-
Delhi: 21 students on bus have narrow escape after it catches fire
As many as 21 students had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire in the middle of a road in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday afternoon. The private bus was carrying students of Bal Bharti Public School when it caught fire in Sec-7, Rohini. All the students and the driver were evacuated safely.
-
{Misplaced baggage}Aviation company told to pay ₹20k to city woman
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed an aviation company to pay ₹15,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to the tune of ₹5,000 to a woman from BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, for misplacing heThe woman, Harpreet Kaur,'suggage. Passengers need to disclose during the check-in procedure if they are carrying valuables in their check-in baggage, and also have to pay extra charges for the same.
-
No differences anywhere, govt focused on helping the poor: UP minister
LUCKNOW Excise minister Nitin Agarwal on Thursday vehemently denied that he was unhappy with the goings-on in his department and threatened to initiate legal action against those who described him as one of the 'disgruntled ministers.' There were no differences anywhere and the government was focused on helping the poor, he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics