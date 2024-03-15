Navi Mumbai: The APMC police on Thursday detained six class 10 students for allegedly killing a class XII student during a scuffle on Wednesday afternoon. The accused students, all minors, were produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a juvenile home in the city. Six class 10 students detained for murder of class 12 student

According to the police, a fight broke out between two groups of boys from class 10 on Wednesday afternoon when they met at a ground near Samant college in Turbhe after finishing their board exams.

“One group passed some vulgar comment about a boy in the other group, which led to the fight,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Pankaj Dahane. “A third group of boys who were present at the ground tried to mediate between them, but both the groups turned on the mediators and assaulted them.”

Two boys from class 12 who tried to mediate between the warring groups sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. Among them, Aditya Babose Bhosale, 17, was declared dead on arrival, while Devang Sandeep Thakur, 17, is undergoing treatment.

“The one who got injured and the one who died had nothing to do with the original fight. The boys who assaulted them did not use any weapons, said Ajay Shinde, senior police inspector attached to the APMC police station. The accused had no intention to kill anyone, nor were they aware that one of the boys had died, said officials.

“The deceased boy had recently undergone an appendicitis surgery and we suspect that some blows fell on his vital organs, which caused internal bleeding and eventually killed him. After the boys involved in the fight were identified, we visited their respective homes, spoke to their parents and detained them,” said senior police inspector Abasaheb Patil (crime branch).