Six-digit women’s helpline number sees surge in complaint calls
Mumbai: From seeking advice about husband refusing to take wife on a vacation, shopping and dinner date, frowning upon in-laws not allowing daughter-in-law to watch soap operas, to reporting serious marital disputes and sexual harassment- women felt comfortable to call the State Women’s Commission’s six-digit helpline number to find solace and solutions.
The commission converted its 10-digit helpline number into six in February, this year, so that women can find it easier to remember it and dial for help.
According to the commission, there has been a surge in the number of calls they receive after starting the six-digit number. Women, especially in the rural areas are able to memorise it and dial it much more easily than the earlier number.
The commission’s data since February 2022, shows that while the six-digit number has recorded over 1,766 calls, the 10-digit number had received only 680 calls during the same period last year.
Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the State Women Commission who introduced the shorter helpline number 155209 in February said, “The number of complaints has more than doubled as the number of minor issues between married couples are now being reported on a larger scale.”
“The maximum complaints received by the helpline include marital disputes along with serious harassment and abuse complaints. We are also receiving complaints of women who are being denied their basic rights like using a mobile phone,” added Chakankar.
Out of the 7,278 complaints registered by women since October 2021 till June 2022, over 2,887 complaints were about marital disputes. Out of these 2,417 were addressed and 470 were forwarded to the police. There are also 1,914 complaints of social harassment to women where 1,725 were addressed and 189 were converted to FIRs along with 47 workplace sexual harassment cases of which 25 cases were addressed and 22 were converted in FIRs.
“Marital disputes have increased and more couples are approaching the family court. However, issues like not spending time with each other cannot be a legal ground to contest a case. The grounds have to be serious like harassment or abuse,” said Shashi Nair, president of the Bar Association at Family Court.
After observing that the complaints on their helpline have increased, the commission is implementing the initiative for women to get justice in their respective districts as well. “It is not possible for women from rural areas to visit the Mumbai office to lodge a complaint or to attend the hearing in person due to financial and other reasons, hence Chakankar decided to implement the ‘Mahila Aayog Aaplya Dari’ (Women Commission at Your Doorstep),” said a member. Through this initiative, issues of women will be addressed near their residences like Pune, and other districts where women from rural areas can go instead of travelling to Mumbai to lodge a complaint or for getting issues addressed.
The public hearings will have an administration team, a legal advisor, counsellor and district coordinator as well added the member.
-
Men disguised as transwomen rob new mom of her gold chain, arrested
Mumbai: A gang of three men were arrested on Sunday for impersonating transwomen and cheating a new mother of hPrajapati'sgold chain worth ₹50,000. The frauds instilled fear in the woman by telling her that her two-day-old son is born with evil spirits and bad luck. According to the MIDC police, on July 6, the victim, identified as Alka Prajapati (28), resident of Gupta Chawl, MIDC had given birth to a son.
-
Protest by Dharavi locals spur cops to arrest 2 more in kabaddi player’s murder
Mumbai: Dissatisfied with the probe into the alleged murder of a 26-year-old kabaddi player Vimal Nadar, around 400 locals led by the family and neighbours of the deceased held a protest outside the Dharavi police station on Sunday.
-
ISC Class 12 results: Two students from Pune secure third rank
PUNE Two students from The Bishop's School, Camp, have scored the third rank along with 76 others and scored 99.25 per cent in ISC or Class 12 results. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced ISC or Class 12 results on Sunday. Kalpana Panda of the science stream and Kanishk Sujai Hegde from the commerce stream have scored 99.25 per cent.
-
UP logs 421 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh recorded 421 fresh covid cases on Sunday and one death due to the disease in Sambhal district. “In the past 24 hours, 380 patients defeated covid infection while a total 20,72,986 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. State at present has 2,767 active covid cases. State has reported a total 20,99,313 covid cases and 23,560 deaths till now.
-
ISC results announced, Thane girl among 18 others ranking first in country
Mumbai: Results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC class 12) exams were announced on Sunday evening. Thane's 18-year-old a student of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Upasana Nandi is among 18 students in the country to bag the first rank. The overall success rate for the batch this year stands at 99.38%, whereas for Maharashtra schools, the success rate stands at 99.76%. Nandi scored 99.75% in the examination.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics