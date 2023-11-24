close_game
SoBo businessman loses 2.47 crore for ‘rare metal’

ByVinay Dalvi, Mumbai
Nov 24, 2023 09:20 AM IST

Seven people are being sought by the crime branch for allegedly cheating a businessman in Mumbai of ₹2.47 crore by convincing him they had found a rare metal. The businessman was told that the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) would purchase the metal. The accused showed fake letters from BARC to support their claim. The businessman transferred the money to the gang, who promised him a share of the profits. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The crime branch is looking for seven people who allegedly cheated a businessman from south Mumbai of 2.47 crore after convincing him that they had unearthed a rare metal in a farm of their friend near Kolkata and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) would purchase it.

HT Image
HT Image

“We have booked one Naushad Shaikh and six of his accomplices based on a complaint filed by Kamal Jaju, 52, a resident of Bhuleshwar,” an officer from L T Marg police station said and added that the case was transferred to unit 2 of the crime branch.

The accused approached Jaju in October claiming that the metal was required during the “atomic process” and showed him fake letters from BARC purportedly showing that the country’s premier nuclear research facility was interested in the product, the police officer said.

The businessman accepted their offer to become a partner in their endeavor on a profit-sharing basis and agreed to fund the expenditure for extracting the metal, which they claimed could be worth hundreds of crores of rupees, the complaint said.

“The complainant transferred 4.6 lakh from his bank account and 73 lakh from his wife’s bank account, gave a demand draft of 68 lakh from his father’s bank account and 6 lakh in cash. He thus ended up paying the gang 2.47 crore,” the police officer said.

To gain Jaju confidence, the accused even transferred 12 lakh back to his bank account saying they had waived the “induction charges”, the officer said.

“We have registered a case under section 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security will, etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulent or dishonest use as genuine any documents) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” the officer added.

