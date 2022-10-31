Home / Cities / Mumbai News / SoBo lawyer loses 44k while ordering beer online

SoBo lawyer loses 44k while ordering beer online

mumbai news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:13 AM IST

A 24-year-old lawyer, who works in a south Mumbai-based law firm, reportedly lost ₹44,782 in multiple transactions to a fraudster, who posed as a wine shop owner and duped the victim on the pretext of delivering two beer bottles

SoBo lawyer loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44k while ordering beer online
SoBo lawyer loses 44k while ordering beer online
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: A 24-year-old lawyer, who works in a south Mumbai-based law firm, reportedly lost 44,782 in multiple transactions to a fraudster, who posed as a wine shop owner and duped the victim on the pretext of delivering two beer bottles.

According to the police, the victim arrived in Mumbai two months ago from Gurugram and stayed in Colaba. On October 26, he looked up on internet for local wine shops to order alcohol. He found a mobile number of a shop nearby. The lawyer called on the number, but the call remained unanswered. However, after a few minutes he received a call from the number and was asked to place an order through WhatsApp call on the same number.

The lawyer placed an order for one beer bottle, but the fraud told him that they only accepted orders for at least two bottles. The victim ordered two beer bottles worth 360. The accused sent a QR code on WhatsApp to make the payment and demanded 30 extra towards delivery charges, said a police officer.

Later, the fraudster called the victim again and requested him to put an amount 4,999 on a payment app to generate a bill and assured that the amount will not be deducted. The victim followed the instruction twice, and 499 and 4,999 were deducted from his account. When the victim questioned as to why the amount was deducted, the accused requested him to scan the QR code so that 5,497 could be refunded.

The victim followed the instruction and 5,497 was deducted from his account yet again. The lawyer realised that he was duped after eight transactions to the tune of 44,782 were made from his bank account. He then started calling the accused, but in vain. Later, the fraud blocked the lawyer’s number, said a police officer. The victim then approached the Cuffe Parade police and registered a case against the unidentified person. The police have been taking help from the cyber police to trace the culprit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out