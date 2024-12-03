Solapur village wants mock re-poll, questions EVM results

MUMBAI: Why would a village that secured the election result they were apparently hoping for demand a mock re-election? Turns out, even though the candidate they traditionally voted for won the assembly seat, the results in Markadwadi village, in Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur district, were contrary to the way the villagers usually voted. To prove their point – and that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were to blame – the village is demanding a mock re-poll via paper ballot. Banners put up in Markadwadi requesting villagers to vote through paper ballots for the ‘re-poll’.

After the Mahayuti alliance swept to power in the recent assembly elections, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) shell-shocked, the latter has launched a state-wide campaign against EVMs, blaming them for their embarrassing defeat. The MVA has since claimed that EVMs are not tamper-proof and that the election results may have been manipulated.

Still reeling from their shock defeat, many candidates who were used to winning successive elections have been analysing the votes they polled within their constituencies, with some questioning the results.

In the Malshiras constituency, NCP (SP) Uttamrao Jankar won a resounding victory over the sitting BJP MLA, Ram Satpute, with a margin of 13,147 votes. But it’s not the overall outcome that has upset the Markadwadi villagers – they say they have traditionally supported Jankar in successive elections. So, how come Jankar polled fewer votes than Satpute, in their village: 843 versus 1,003?

In an application to the local administration, the villagers have stated: “It is not possible that Jankar polled fewer votes than Satpute in our village. We do not agree with the figures, so want to go for ballot paper mock poll on Tuesday, December 3. So please provide government machinery for the same.”

The administration has denied permission, saying such a mock poll would be illegal. “The Markadwadi village submitted application for government machinery support to conduct the mock poll and for the result to be declared. But there is no provision for such a mock poll on ballot papers after the completion of the election process. Since it is illegal, we have denied permission and will not provide any support,” said Vijaya Pangarkar, election officer of the Malshiras assembly constituency.

Pangarkar added that there was no mismatch in figures relating to polling, such as votes polled and votes counted. Moreover, she said, during polling and the counting process, agents of all political parties were present and there were no objections raised.

Local Natepute police have warned Markadwadi villagers against attempting a mock re-poll. “The administration has issued a prohibitory order. If the order is breached, cases will be filled against the people involved,” the police stated, in a notice.

Meanwhile, losing candidate Ram Satpute (BJP) alleges that the villagers have been instigated by the opposition MVA. “I had given crores of rupees from my MLA fund for development works in Markarwadi in the last five years. As a result, they votes in favour of me. But now, the opposition with the help of some villagers is questioning the validity of the EVMs. This is nothing but a mockery of democracy,” said Satpute.

Newly elected MLA Uttamrao Jankar did not respond to phone calls and text messages.