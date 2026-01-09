MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from ward 199 and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has filed a “false affidavit”, by concealing details of criminal cases against her. Somaiya alleges “false affidavit” filed by ex-mayor Pednekar

In a post on social media platform X, Somaiya said Pednekar failed to disclose two FIRs in which she has allegedly been named as an accused – one linked to the “body bag scam” and another relating to a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) matter. He further alleged that another FIR has been registered, against M/s Kish Corporate Services India Pvt Ltd, a company he claimed is linked to Pednekar, which was also not disclosed in her affidavit.

Somaiya said he has submitted a complaint to the returning officer of G South ward, alleging that the affidavit violates mandatory disclosure norms. He claimed that candidates are legally bound to disclose all criminal cases, and that filing a “false affidavit” attracts penal consequences and can lead to disqualification after election.

Varshani Rao, returning officer for G South ward, confirmed that she has received the complaint and is examining the matter. Somaiya also said he has been asked by the returning officer to file an affidavit in support of his complaint, which he would do on Friday.

“The Supreme Court has clearly mandated full disclosure of criminal antecedents so that voters can make an informed choice. This is a clear violation of the guidelines laid down by the apex court and the state election commission,” he alleged.

Pednekar declined to respond to the allegations. “I will not reply to him. If he believes he is right, let him approach the court,” she told HT.