Some Mumbai schools call students sans nod from civic body

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to announce the Covid-19 protocol for schools in the city to reopen for offline learning, many schools have started calling small groups of students, particularly those from higher classes, to attend classes on school premises.

BMC has allowed schools under consulates and embassies in Mumbai to reopen since January 18, but it is yet to announce any dates for other city schools. Earlier this week, HT had reported that city schools and parents of student had taken to social media to request BMC to allow schools to open at least partially for the benefit of students who will give board exams this year.

Over the past few days, schools have started calling in students in small groups. A school in Kandivli, for instance, gave parents of Class 9 students the option of taking their exams online or offline. A school in Chembur called students in groups of 10-20, across grades, to attend special doubt-solving lectures. “It has been 10 months since schools are operating online and children are really missing out on the personal element of teaching. We know there are a lot of risks associated with offline learning, but we are following all safety protocols and only calling the weak students as we fear they will fail if we do not teach them offline,” said a teacher from the school.

Despite calls and messages, BMC officials did not respond.

On February 1, HT had reported that schools and junior colleges were trying different initiatives to teach students of Class 10 and 12 since the board exams will be held in April-May. Some schools have conducted teaching sessions in public gardens while others have called students to community halls or playgrounds in schools.

Rajesh Pandya, a teacher and the vice-president of the Teachers Democratic Front, said the state needs to address the issue of learning loss among students in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. “Students from these areas are losing out on offline learning and they will not get enough time and training to prepare for their board exams. There needs to be some consideration for such students,” he said.