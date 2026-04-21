Mumbai: An 18-hour water shutdown will affect large parts of south and central Mumbai from 10 am on April 22 to 4am the following day, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertaking pipeline work in Sewri to improve water distribution. South, central Mumbai to face water disruption this week

The civic body will install two 1,500 mm butterfly valves on a tunnel pipeline linked to the Bhandarwada Hill reservoir. The civic body said the move aims to streamline water supply to several reservoirs.

Water supply will be completely shut in parts of A, B, C and F South wards during the shutdown period, while several pockets in E ward will receive water at low pressure.

In A ward, areas around CSMT, major government offices and other key institutions will see no water supply on Wednesday. B ward will experience staggered shutdowns across residential and commercial pockets on both days, including Dongri, Masjid Bunder and nearby localities. C ward will face a shutdown on Thursday in major market and residential pockets.

E ward will mostly receive low-pressure supply on Thursday in Byculla, Nagpada, Agripada and Kalachowki. However, Mazgaon, Dockyard Road and parts of the port area will see a complete shutdown on Wednesday.

Hospitals like JJ, Kasturba and Nair will get water at low pressure.

In F South ward, Sewri, Wadala East and Abhyudaya Nagar will face a shutdown on Thursday, while Lalbaug, Parel and Dadar will receive low-pressure supply. Some parts of Parel and Sewri will also see a shutdown on Wednesday. Hospitals including KEM, Tata Memorial, Jerbai Wadia and MGM will receive water at low pressure.

The BMC has urged residents to store water in advance, use it sparingly and boil and filter drinking water for the next few days.