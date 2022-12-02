South Korean YouTuber's lunch with 'Indian heroes' who 'saved' her | Videos

A day after two men were arrested for allegedly molesting and stalking a South Korean YouTuber on a street in Mumbai, on Friday a new video has gone viral on social media of the woman, Park Hyo-Jeong, in which a local man, identified as Atharva Tikkha, is seen coming forward to help her even as the accused continued to harass Park.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Twitter user, Girish Alva, posted the video in which Tikkha is heard telling the woman that he saw her live stream and hurried to the scene. He is then purportedly seen speaking to the two accused and asking them not to harass the woman. The two accused eventually left.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later on Friday, Park tweeted a thank-you video with two Indian men who helped her amplify the incident and push for action.

Park thanked the two men, Aditya and Atharva, for helping her post the video and saving her from harassment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street. Aditya and Atharva," Park tweeted along with a photo of them apparently from a Mumbai restaurant.

Shaikh and Ansari arrested

The Mumbai Police arrested the accused Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari and an FIR was registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. They were sent to one-day police custody.

Harassment video

The one-minute-long undated video shows one of the accused offering a lift to Park by grabbing her hand even as she objects. Park is seen keeping her calm even when he tries to come close to her.

Later in the video, she is able to dodge him and begins to walk away as she says on the stream, “Time to go home”. But soon the man, along with another person on a bike, follows her and offers the lift again. “Come, this seat,” he says in broken English to which she replies her vehicle is parked nearby.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail