Special court wants Vijay Mallya to come with clean hands

“Dr Vijay Mallya should come with clean hands,” a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court said in its order released on Wednesday, while referring to the contradicting statements over his arrival in India and when he is submitting himself to the Judicial System of India.

Mallya is an accused in a bank loan default case of over ₹9,000-crore, involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The special court was hearing a plea of a consortium of 17 banks, led by the State Bank of India to restore properties which are attached by the Enforcement of Directorate during its investigation into money laundering allegations. The defence had taken uncertainty over Mallya’s return to India as a defense to counter SBI’s claim.

Negating the claim, the court observed: “It is surprising to note that the legal team of Dr Vijay Mallya agitating and demanding from Enforcement Directorate an information as to when Dr Vijay Mallya is coming to India. In fact, the said legal team is required to take instructions from their client Dr. Vijay Mallya as to when he is submitting himself to the Judicial System of India. Ironically, the absconding accused himself asking the Court to get confirmation from the Investigating Agencies as to when they would secure the custody of accused himself. Dr Vijay Mallya should come with clean hands.”