Saturday, May 17, 2025
Speeding car crashes into bike, kills two on Pen-Khopoli Road

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
May 17, 2025 07:44 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: Two men died after a speeding car hit their bike on Pen-Khopoli Road. The driver fled; a case was registered for negligence and rash driving.

NAVI MUMBAI: Two men on a bike died on Thursday after an allegedly speeding car hit them along Pen-Khopoli Road early in the morning on Thursday. The accused driver fled and was booked for causing death by negligence.

The deceased, Omkar Ashok Waghmare, 19, and Akash Sachin Pawar, 22, hailed from the same village. On Thursday, they were returning from a pre-wedding ceremony. According to the police, around 12.15am, a car from the opposite direction crashed into their bike near Hotel Yogiraj.

“The vehicle was being recklessly driven at an excessive speed with complete disregard for road safety. The right side of the car dashed the bike. There are also no speed breakers on this stretch, making it a frequent site for speeding,” said an investigating officer.

The impact of the crash threw the victims off the bike. They suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot. Barkaya Yashwant Hilam, 35, a passerby, alerted the police. The Pen police arrived and, at 4.45am, registered a case against the accused driver under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
