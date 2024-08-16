Spike in dengue chikungunya, leptospirosis cases in Aug

MUMBAI: In just two weeks of August, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recorded an increase in the number of dengue, chikungunya, leptospirosis cases in the city, as compared to June and July. HT Image

According to the BMC monsoon report, released on Thursday, the civic body has recorded 555 dengue cases from August 1-14, in sharp contrast to 535 cases in July and only 93 cases in June.

Eighty four chikungunya cases have been recorded so far in August as compared to 25 in July and none in June. Leptospirosis cases stood at 172 cases, as compared to 141 in July and 28 in June.

June, which saw the start of the monsoon, had relatively lesser number of dengue, chikungunya and leptospirosis cases.

“The 20-25 cases that I attend to every day are of dengue, a few of chikungunya but none of leptospirosis. Avoiding mosquito bite is the first precaution against these mosquito-borne diseases. Cover yourself completely and do not go out wearing half pants or sleeveless attires. If any symptoms of fever or muscle pain are noticed, please reach out to your nearest doctor,” said Dr. Vimal Pahuja, Hiranandani Hospital.

According to doctors, these illnesses may persist for a week or two even after the rain stops completely. They are expecting to see a reduction in cases by the mid or end of September. If rain continues, there is also a possibility of a further spike in the number of cases by September or October.

“Do not let mosquitoes breed anywhere around your home and do not be in a place where there is a breeding spot. It does not matter if you use mosquito repellent or net. If there is a breeding spot, there will always be a possibility of mosquito bite. Not all cases are serious, but I have seen cases where people with leptospirosis have experienced kidney failure. So, reach out to medical professionals as soon as you see any symptoms,” said Dr. Divya Gopal of Sir H. N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Dr. Kriti Sabnis from Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said she encountered around 4-5 cases in June and July, but she has seen a rise in these monsoon illnesses in August, with 10 cases per day.

“There might not be heavy rains anymore but there is stagnant water everywhere. Stagnant water is the breeding zone and only when these are eradicated, we can expect to see a decrease in cases,” she added.