State approves 221 crore for development of new airport at Karad

Mumbai: The state government on Wednesday approved ₹221 crore to develop the existing airstrip at Karad in Satara district into an airport. HT Image

This project was pushed by Prithviraj Chavan while he was the CM. But it was deferred as some hills had to be cut, and transmission lines and roads had to be diverted for expansion.

The state already has an airport at Kolhapur and the distance between Karad and Kolhapur is around 75 km. The civil aviation policy does not allow a new airport within a 150 km radius of an existing airport, but in this case, the state has stated that they are expanding Karad.

The airstrip was built in 1955 by the Public Works Department to facilitate the Koyna dam. It was used extensively when Chavan was CM and now it is used mainly by flying schools. The airport is spread over 65 acres and further expansion is being done by Maharashtra Airport Development Company. It has no night navigational facilities.

A government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday said that the state has already sanctioned ₹95 crore in 2012. On Wednesday, the state-sanctioned a plan of ₹221 crore.

The land acquisition will cost ₹79 crore many houses will be pulled down and another ₹7.12 crore will be spent on rehabilitation. ₹20 crore will be spent on acquiring land for rehabilitation. The terminal building will cost over ₹10 crore.

Chavan said, “This was the first airport set up by first Maharashtra CM Yashwantrao Chavan. It was the first airport located in a taluka place. The location was chosen because it was located on the National Highway. Kolhapur Airport was closed during the flood, and Karad airport was used for sorties. ATRs aircraft can land there. I am really thankful to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for sanctioning this. At present, a flying school with four aircraft operates from here.’’

Pervez Damania of Ambitions Flying Club said, “This is an excellent move by the government. I met the MADC MD Swati Pande with a concentration for Karad. This airport is of importance for CM Eknath Shinde who hails from Satara.’’