State approves cover of 669 CCTVs for mangrove protection in Mumbai, MMR

Mumbai: To stop the destruction and encroachment on mangroves, the state government has approved a plan to install 669 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The proposed CCTV cameras will be installed at 195 eco-sensitive zones in two phases. An order to this effect was issued by the state forest department on Friday. The cost of the project is pegged at ₹119.88 crore which will be borne by the Maharashtra Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation. HT Image

According to the government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, the CCTVs are going to be installed in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi Panvel and Uran covering 195 locations. “Two years ago, we appointed Ernst & Young as a consultant for the project. With the help of our field officers and project consultant we studied the entire stretch in Mumbai and MMR and identified 195 sensitive and highly sensitive locations that require protection,” said SV Ramarao, additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF).

On August 19, the project was approved by the high-power committee that includes the installation of CCTVs and maintenance and repair for the next five years. However, it was also suggested that it should be completed in two phases.

“In the first phase, we have selected all 115 highly sensitive locations, and the remaining 80 sensitive locations will be covered in the second phase of the project,” he added. The state forest department will soon float a tender for the same.

In Mumbai alone, they have identified 57 locations where 135 CCTVs will be installed for mangrove protection. Under the project, three types of CCTVs will be installed. They are fixed CCTV, PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) and automatic number plate capture (ANPC) cameras.

Mangroves play an important role in coastal and intertidal ecosystems, fostering a range of biodiversity in addition to other ecosystem services including protection from flooding and storm surges, helping soil stabilization, and being valuable carbon sinks. For metropolitan cities like Mumbai that are vulnerable to climate change, they are significant in mitigating its adverse impacts.

Maharashtra’s total mangrove cover is approximately 32,000 hectares, of which 16,984 hectares are now legal forests, and require clearance under the Forest Clearance Act (1980) to be diverted for any non-forestry purpose.