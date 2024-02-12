State assigns private company to manage its DigiLocker system

Mumbai: The state government has sped up the process of implementing the ‘Golden Record’ scheme, which registers all data of citizens including various certificates issued to them, and is appointing a private company to register and manage the Maharashtra government’s own DigiLocker. HT Image

The Information and Technology department responsible for implementing the project has named it the ‘Golden Record’. Under this scheme all personal information like birth date, address several certificates issued by various certificates like birth and death certificates, caste certificates, agricultural land, residential land, etc. will be registered and will be linked by a unique ID. So, there will be no fear of missing or damaged certificates, and people can access them on their own.

“The state government last year approved ₹294 crores for the ‘Golden Record’ project. Now, after studying the Karnataka scheme, the department has expedited the project implementation process by initiating the appointment of a private company at the cost of ₹250 crores,” said an IT official. “The project will be completed in the next one and half years.”

The official added that besides working as its own DigiLocker for Maharashtra government and citizens the data will also help the state government to design and execute various schemes for the people.

In December 2021, during the MVA government under chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his cabinet approved the proposal of a project called ‘Maharashtra Unified Citizen Data for Digital Delivery of Services’. The project aimed to bring the data related to the citizens including their information and various certificates issued to them from all departments of government on one platform.

Getting the data from various departments and authorities like municipal councils, and state government departments and consolidating it without mistake will be a huge task in this process.