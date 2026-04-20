Mumbai : Municipal corporations with populations exceeding 10 lakh have been directed by the state government to draft detailed Economic Master Plans under NITI Aayog’s G-HUB initiative to boost urban growth. These plans will zero in on tourism, ease of doing business, attracting investment and creating business hubs, and will be used to guide city development. State directs cities with over 10L population to draft economic plans for growth push

The push comes from the state urban development department, which in a directive, issued through a notification last week, states that these Economic Master Plans must be considered while preparing Development Plans under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. Civic bodies have also been told to keep these plans in mind during implementation.

In Mumbai, where the current Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) are valid till 2034, the Economic Master Plan is expected to be integrated within the existing planning framework.

The notification also noted that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been selected as a pilot city region under NITI Aayog’s G-HUB programme, which aims to develop urban regions into economic growth hubs by preparing structured strategies and roadmaps.

The state government has said that preparing city-level Economic Master Plans in line with G-HUB guidelines will help strengthen economic positioning of major urban centres and streamline long-term growth strategies.