The state government has given the green signal for the Shaktipeeth Expressway, confirming its route, except in Kolhapur district, where villagers are upping the ante against the project. The government resolution (GR) giving the project administrative approval was issued on August 26. State gives green signal for Shaktipeeth Expressway

Linking Maharashtra with the southern Konkan, the 802-km expressway aims to link all “shaktipeeths” in the state, and promote tourism in the areas it serves.

Starting at Paunar in Wardha, the greenfield, access-controlled highway will cut across 12 districts, including 370 villages, and end at Patradevi in Sindhudurg, near its border with Goa. It is expected to cut travel time from Nagpur to Goa from 18 hours to 8 hours.

The state cabinet had approved the allocation of ₹20,787 crore for the ambitious project in June, but has encountered stiff opposition from farmers in 12 districts in Kolhapur. Supported by opposition parties, the farmers say they will not allow the expressway to pass through their fields as it would ruin agricultural land and disrupt livelihoods.

Congress leader Satej Patil (MLC), who hails from Kolhapur and has been rallying the protesting farmers, said, “We will oppose the Shaktipeeth in Kolhapur. There are many other priorities that the government can spend money on.”

Due to the opposition in Kolhapur, measurements have not been done here, and surveys were cancelled in 2024, in Shirol, Karveer, Hatkanangle, Kagal, Bhudargad and Ajra.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which will implement the project, is studying an alternative alignment for the expressway in these places. MSRDC managing director Anil Gaikwad said a decision on land acquisition in Kolhapur will be taken at a later date.

While the project cost is ₹20,787 crore, HUDCO has sanctioned a loan of ₹12,000 crore for the acquisition of nearly 7,500 hectares of land, government officials say.