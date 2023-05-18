State mulls allowing trucks to park at defunct octroi nakas

The state government is contemplating setting up dedicated parking zones for trucks at the defunct octroi nakas in Dahisar, Mulund and Mankhurd, a move that could considerably reduce the traffic load on city roads. Navi Mumbai, India - December 3, 2016: Heavy Traffic Jam near Mankhurd Octroi Naka after start of Toll Collection at Vashi Toll Naka in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, December 3, 2016. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Bachchan Kumar)

Shambhuraj Desai, minister of state for excise, gave this assurance to members of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) at a meeting on Wednesday where the latter also sought centres for drivers to rest, warehouses, and loading/unloading points at these octroi nakas.

“We expect parking space for around 500 trucks and tempos at the three locations. This initiative will help decongest the roads and control vehicular pollution in Mumbai,” Bal Malkit Singh, AIMTC’s chairman-core committee and former president, said.

The minister has now asked the transport department to conduct a feasibility study, officials said.

Another AIMTC member, who was present at the meeting, said the entire belt around Masjid Bandar and Carnac Bandar and nearby areas in south Mumbai are dotted with private transport offices dealing with movement of heavy vehicles and goods. “These transport offices could, over a period of time, be shifted out of the city limits.”

At the meeting, the truckers’ representatives also requested Desai to begin work on the Wadala truck terminal, a project the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had started nearly a decade ago but has hardly made any progress as of now.

Officials said the government might also take a decision to address this issue and a meeting in this regard is expected to be held with the MMRDA and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the coming days.

The AIMTC has also been promised that a committee will be formed to look into the issue of providing basic amenities on highways and building terminals for commercial vehicles.

The demand to close border check-posts in Maharashtra was also discussed at the meeting, another transporter said. “Once this happens, there shall be a seamless and human interference-free movement of vehicles.”

Sources in the transport department said they will first have to study the financial implications of removing the check-posts and then find an alternative enforcement mode.

The menace of heavy vehicles like trucks, trailers and tempos occupying the roads continues unabated in the city. As of now these vehicles aren’t allowed to enter the city limits from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

