Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has introduced age-, education- and experience-based norms for selection of the Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners, following a high level committee meeting last week to finalise terms and conditions for advertisements for the posts. A government resolution (GR) regarding the same was issued on Monday, marking a change in selection policy as there were no conditions regarding age, education and experience till now. State introduces eligibility criteria for RTI commissioners

“We used to have 12th pass candidates and 19-year-olds apply for RTI commissioner posts. The new norms will help streamline the recruitment process and select the right candidates,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

RTI activists, however, alleged that the new norms reopened the door for bureaucratic appointments to these posts.

The State Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners are appointed based on recommendations of a selection committee headed by the chief minister. Typically, preference is given to individuals in public life with wide knowledge and experience in fields such as law, administration, journalism, social service, science and technology, management, or related areas.

During the meeting of the high level committee on April 24 to finalise terms and conditions for advertisements for the posts, a decision was taken to fix the eligibility criteria, officials said. Accordingly, as per the GR issued on Monday, applicants for the posts must be persons of eminence in public life as per RTI Act, 2005.

Applicants must possess knowledge in one or more of the following fields: law, governance, journalism, social service, science and technology, or management. They must have at least 20 years of experience in one or more of these fields for the State Chief Information Commissioner’s post, and 15 years of experience for the State Information Commissioner posts.

Preference would be given to those with experience in senior positions in government, semi-government, autonomous bodies, public sector, reputed private sector, or social/charitable organisations, the GR said.

With regards to age, applicants must be aged at least 45 years and not more than 63 years as per the date of application. They must be a graduate in any discipline, have knowledge of the RTI Act and related laws, understanding of quasi-judicial procedures, commitment to transparency, accountability and good governance, as well as administrative leadership and decision-making ability.

Applicants must also submit an affidavit stating that no criminal offense was registered or pending against them; in case they are in government/semi-government service, they must submit an affidavit saying no disciplinary proceedings were pending or proposed against them, the GR said

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar said while the RTI Act was already on its deathbed, the state government had dealt another blow to the law.

“The new rules introduced by the state government have not only raised serious legal concerns but have also reopened the door for bureaucratic appointments to these posts. As per the RTI Act, information commissioners are expected to be eminent persons from public life. However, the government’s decision has introduced additional conditions that are not part of the original law and appear to favor the bureaucracy,” Kumbhar said.