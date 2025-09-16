MUMBAI: A new policy on hoardings erected on government land across the state was green-lit on Monday, holding advertising agencies solely accountable for any safety hazards caused by these billboards. State issues new policy for hoardings on govt land

According to a government resolution (GR) issued by the state revenue department, district collectors have been empowered to finalise locations and execute the tender process. Under the new policy, advertising agencies will be solely responsible for any accident caused by the hoardings; government officials involved in awarding the land will not be liable in any way.

The need for a policy that addressed public safety and other key issues was felt after an accident in May last year, when a hoarding collapsed on a petrol station in Ghatkopar and claimed 17 lives.

“There was no policy for the state regarding hoardings on government land. So the government has decided on an inclusive policy, which will add to the government’s revenue and also help employment-generation at the local level,” states the GR.

Advertising agencies must sign a five-year lease agreement. Also, only residents of Maharashtra or organisations registered in Maharashtra can participate in the tender process.

If the applicant agency crosses the permissible limit of construction, it will be considered a violation of the terms. In that case, the agreement will be cancelled and the government will take back possession of the land. If the agency constructs anything else on that land, it will be considered an encroachment and the agreement will be terminated with a penalty,” states the GR.

According to the policy, the collector in each district will identify and finalise appropriate government land and locations where hoardings can be erected. Tenders will then be issued with specifications regarding the land area and size of hoarding.

Tenders will be issued for government land in cities, semi-urban areas, lands along state and national highways etc. Resident deputy collectors will oversee the process as the nodal officer.

Charges finalised by the local body will be applicable as the licence fee. If the local body has not finalised the charges, the district collector will finalise them after considering the advertisement potential of the land.

As per the policy, hoardings should not compromise pedestrian movement or obstruct the visibility of traffic signals.

Applicants will have to remove the hoarding and level the land while returning possession to the government. Another mandatory condition is the display of government advertisements for seven days in each quarter.