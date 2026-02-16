Mumbai: The state government has issued work orders for two dams in Karjat with a total storage capacity of 18.954 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), ending a nearly two-decade dry spell in the dam project for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). State issues work order for 2 dams in Karjat, to increase water supply by 18.9 TMC

The two projects were approved by the Maharashtra cabinet in May 2025 as part of four dam projects worth ₹18,842 crore. The Poshir dam, with a storage capacity of 12.344 TMC, will be constructed on the Poshir River in Karjat at an estimated cost of ₹6,394.13 crore. The 6.61 TMC Shilar dam will be constructed on the Shilar River in Karjat.

Both dams are aimed for completion within five years. However, land acquisition will be the bidders’ responsibility, which could pose a challenge. The move comes against the backdrop of the long-delayed Kalu dam project, which has remained stuck for the last 15 years due to land acquisition issues.

“Concerned bidders will be responsible for acquiring forest land and requiring approval for it, and they will have to acquire private land through negotiations with locals.” said an official from the Water Resources Department.

The Poshir dam project will be handled by M/s Prasad HES Bekem, while M/s Mahalaxmi SEL will construct the Shilar dam. The estimated tender cost for the Poshir project is ₹ 2,135.97 crore and ₹1,667.65 crore for Shilar.

Of the 12.344 TMC capacity at Poshir, 9.721 TMC will be live storage, including 7.933 TMC earmarked for drinking water and 1.859 TMC for industrial use. Water from the project will be supplied to Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur. The Shilar dam will provide drinking water to Panvel and Navi Mumbai municipal corporations.