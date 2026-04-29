...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

State mulls ATF tax cut to 1% as airfares surge

Officials said the state already has a lower tax structure at smaller airports, it has 1% under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme and 5% elsewhere, but a blanket cut would significantly impact finances

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:08 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
Advertisement

Mumbai: The state government is considering a sharp cut in Value Added Tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to 1% from 18% at key airports, following a request from the Centre to ease rising airfares and support airlines. The move might cost the state exchequer nearly 1,000 crore annual revenue loss.

State mulls ATF tax cut to 1% following a request from the Centre to ease rising airfares and support airlines.

The proposal follows the Centre’s push for a temporary 3 to 6 month reduction in states with high ATF taxes, as geopolitical tensions drive up ticket prices. Maharashtra, which currently levies 18% VAT at major airports, is among four states under focus, along with Tamil Nadu, (29%), West Bengal (25%) and Delhi (20%).

Officials said the state already has a lower tax structure at smaller airports, it has 1% under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme and 5% elsewhere, but a blanket cut would significantly impact finances.

“If we decide to reduce it to 1%, the financial  burden on the exchequer would be 1000 crore. It would be a political decision to be taken by the police leadership,” said an official from the finance department.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

maharashtra mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / State mulls ATF tax cut to 1% as airfares surge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.