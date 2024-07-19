 State reduces heirship certificate fees for widows | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
State reduces heirship certificate fees for widows

BySurendra P Gangan
Jul 19, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Maharashtra govt reduces heirship certificate fee for widows from ₹75,000 to ₹10,000, benefiting 25,000 widows annually, despite ₹4.5 crore loss.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has given its nod to reduce the fee for heirship certificate to widows from 75,000 to 10,000. This decision was taken by the state cabinet last week itself, and the state revenue department is expected to issue the notification in this respect anytime now.

The decision, which would result in the loss of around 4.5 crore annually to the state, would, however, provide a big respite to widows who struggle to get heirship cleared after the death of husband, very often amid disputes with other claimants.

Nagesh Nimkar, who had made a petition to Lokayukta demanding the fees waiver, said that the decision would give respite to 25,000 widows in the state. “The heirship certificates are needed for the inclusion of the widow in the records related to the properties alongside other heirs. Other heirs or in-laws are reluctant to include the widow until the certificate is obtained from the authorities. The existing amount of 75,000 becomes too high for widows who are separated from their in-laws or have no earning source. I had filed a complaint with Lokayukta, who in December of last year had ordered an exemption of the fee,” he said.

The state revenue department has sent a draft notification for approval from the governor and the notification is expected to be issued next week, after it is signed.

The state government has also decided to exempt the profession tax payable by the members of the Central Industrial Security Force, National Security Guard, Indo-Tibetian Border Police among others. The armed forces employees stationed in Maharashtra would get the exemption. A notification in this regard is expected soon.

Follow Us On