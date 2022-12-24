State seeks 10 lakh Covaxin doses from centre

The state government has sought 10 lakh doses of Covaxin from the Centre which it intends to use as a booster shot.

Health minister Tanaji Sawant on Friday apprised union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandviya of the availability of isolation beds, ventilators, and oxygen for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the state.

“We have been informed that the central government is holding a mock drill in all the states on December 27 to take stock of the preparations. Sawant informed the centre that the infrastructure created during the previous waves is intact and the facilities will be ramped up if required in future,” an official from the health department, who was present in the virtual meeting, said.

The official said there are 1.34 lakh isolation beds at 2,216 hospitals. “The union minister told all the states that though there was no need to panic they should take precautions.”

Maharashtra has inoculated 92.64 million people with the first dose while 76.55 million have taken their second shot. The percentage of those with booster dose stands at a meagre 9.43 million.

On Friday, the state reported 23 new cases. There are 134 active cases and the recovery rate is 98.17%.

